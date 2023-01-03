BREAKING NEWS

Half time with Hodges – Everton 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Posted On 03 Jan 2023 at 8:47 pm
Brighton and Hove Albion lead through another Kaoru Mitoma goal at Goodison Park.

The Japan international cut in from the right and fired the ball past England keeper Jordan Pickford on 14 minutes.

Evan Ferguson hit the foot of the post and had another good couple of chances to score for the Seagulls.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has put himself about for Everton but Albion keeper Robert Sanchez has been equal to any effort so far.

 

