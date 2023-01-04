Five reasons why Brighton and Hove Albion superstars just might want to stick with the Seagulls

Albion thrashed Everton in their own back yard yesterday evening , rewriting club history and proving how much the club has achieved in the Premier League.

But however well the Albion play and perform, the national media look for excuses as to why the more revered opposition were so bad.

Then comes the inevitable discussion about how proven world class players just won’t want to stay at a club like Brighton. Here’s five possible reasons why they should.

1) The Albion play fantastic, exciting and at times exhilarating football. Each player is able to express themselves and play in the position that suits them best. The team spirit and adornment from the fans is glorious.

2) The feel good factor. It’s hard to see why players such as Moises Caicedo or Alexis Mac Allister would want to leave the environment and culture Roberto De Zerbi is building at the club. It would be so disappointing for all if just money was a factor

3) The local environment. Judging by the number of selfies people add the social of them grinning with Caicedo or Solly March in Hove either at a Droveway or Church Road Tesco or a coffee shop down George Street, it likely quite a few Albion players reside in the UK’s most desirable post code BN3. I defy anyone to explain what’s not to like.

4) The chance of European football. The Seagulls haven’t been closer to European football since Gordon Smith bore down on Gary Bailey 29 years, four months and 17 days ago (I haven’t mentioned it for almost a year, Gordon). The Albion have a great chance of qualifying for the Europa League and shoot me down, are currently eight points off Champions League qualification. Take yourself back to 3 May 1997 and say that to yourself again.

5) Brighton and Hove Albion are English football’s success story of the 21st century – literally zero to hero. Who wouldn’t want to be part of that?