FA Cup Round 3 – Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion

Danny Welbeck returns to the squad as Brighton and Hove Albion start their FA Cup campaign 40 years after reaching the final.

Welbeck is named as a sub along with World Cup winner Alex Mac Allister as Brighton prepare to take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

Evan Ferguson is again named among the starters for the third round tie which is due to kick off at 3pm.

Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi has made four changes to the side which won 4-1 at Everton on Tuesday (3 January).

Boro old boy Jason Steele is due to start in goal. He is joined in the starting line up by Tariq Lamptey, Jan Paul Van Hecke and Adam Lallana.

They replace Robert Sanchez, Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk and Jeremy Sarmiento.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has drafted Paddy McNair back into his starting line-up with Darragh Lenihan making way from the team which won 3-1 at Birmingham in the Championship on Monday.

The former Manchester United captain has guided Boro to fifth in the Championship this season, putting them in contention for a play-off place.

The fourth round draw is scheduled to take place just after 4pm tomorrow (Sunday 8 January) before Manchester City host last season’s runners up Chelsea.

At least five Premiership teams will go out of the cup in the third round leaving 15 at most among the last 32.