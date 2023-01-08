Brighton & Hove Albion to host Liverpool or Wolves in FA Cup 4th round

Brighton and Hove Albion have been drawn at home in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Seagulls will face the winners of the Wolves v Liverpool third round replay, with the time and date still be announced.

The fourth round tie will take place at the Amex on the weekend of Friday 27 January to Monday 3o January.

The dates and timings of the fourth round matches including the TV details look likely to be delayed until after Wolves v Liverpool replay.

Albion have twice faced Liverpool at this stage of the tournament, with mixed results.

Brighton beat the Reds 2-0 at the Goldstone in 1984 but seven years later, in 1991, Liverpool won 3-2 at the Goldstone after a 2-2 draw at Anfield a few days before.

Albion beat Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield on their way to Wembley in 1983. This year marks the fortieth anniversary of Albion’s famous cup run.

Next Saturday (14 January), Brighton are due to face Liverpool in the Premier League in a 3pm kick-off at the Amex.

Earlier this season, in October, the two teams drew 2-2 at Anfield, with Leandro Trossard scoring a hat-trick.