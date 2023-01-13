BREAKING NEWS

Brighton hotel security guard jailed for double murder

Posted On 13 Jan 2023 at 12:31 pm
Brighton hotel security guard and building site labourer Mark Brown has been jailed for life for murdering two women.

Mark Brown

Brown, 41, a security guard at the Travelodge in Preston Road, Brighton, had denied killing Leah Ware and Alexandra Morgan.

The two mothers disappeared at separate times in 2021 but last month a jury convicted him of murder unanimously at the end of a six-week trial at Hove Crown Court.

Today (Friday 13 January) at the same court the judge, Sir Nicholas Hilliard, known as Mr Justice Hilliard, imposed a double life sentence.

Brown lacked the courage to come to court and was sentenced in his absence.

The judge said that Brown would have to serve a minimum of 49 years before be could be considered for parole.

The sentence was met with cheers from the public gallery and applause.

The judge added that were a number of serious aggravating features.

Ian Henderson, defending, said that there was no mitigation.

Leah Ware, 32, a mother of three, from Hastings, was last seen in May 2021. Brown said that she was still alive.

Alexandra Morgan, 34, also a mother, from Sissinghurst, in Kent, was last seen on Sunday 14 November 2021.

Brown told the court that Alex Morgan died after falling in his workshop, with the defendant burning her body afterwards in a panic.

