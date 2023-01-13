Two busy public toilets may close with charges brought in elsewhere

The council plans to save £300,000 a year on places where the public just wants to spend a penny – and it may bring in charges, payable by contactless card.

The current cuts could get even worse, according to a new report, as the latest savings come on top of a reduction in the budget of £350,000 a year since 2015-16.

It means that the future of public toilets in the Royal Pavilion Gardens and at The Level are in doubt – because of building problems and anti-social behaviour.

Both toilets have been plagued by drug dealers and drug users, vandals and graffiti – among other problems.

And both toilets are currently closed because of damage and, in the case of the loos at The Level, there have also been “mysterious leaks”, the report said.

The Level toilets, which have been troubled by “significant issues” since July 2021, are part of the £1 million café building which opened after a flagship regeneration in 2013.

It was the Velo café, operated by the coffee chain, Small Batch. It has since gone through various incarnations as Tomato Dolce and Salato before The Level Café took over and then ceased trading in 2021.

The council said that a series of “mysterious leaks” had caused problems with the building although a report ruled out the underground Wellesbourne river, which runs underneath The Level, as the cause.

The report – to the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee – said: “These toilets are the focus of anti-social behaviour and drug dealing.

“The Level café and toilets are subject to an options appraisal at present – and the options will be presented to the committee for a decision in the spring or summer.”

Problems with crime and anti-social behaviour at the Pavilion Gardens toilets may even persuade Brighton and Hove City Council to close them for good.

A review was carried out using Hertfordshire Constabulary’s “Public Conveniences Problem Reduction Guide”, highlighting crime prevention best practices in toilet design.

The report to councillors said: “Based on this guide, there are concerns about whether the location of the building is suitable for a public toilet.

“Discussions have also taken place with the council’s head of architecture and design and community safety teams, as well as Sussex Police, to identify options to reduce the risk to the site, staff and members of the public – and the options are limited.

“The orientation and location of this site needs to be carefully considered prior to any investment which could end up being wasted if the behavioural issues and vandalism are not resolved first.

“Therefore, before the money is spent on refurbing the facility as is, it is now preferable to close these toilets while work continues to address the behavioural issues and vandalism.”

The council also proposes to bring in card-only charges of 75p – using contactless technology – to use seafront toilets with a 50p elsewhere.

The public would have to pay to use refurbished toilets at Dalton’s Bastion, King’s Esplanade, Saltdean Undercliff and Station Road, Portslade.

The council already has permission to charge people to use the toilets at Shelter Hall and the West Pier Arches.

Officials have forecast revenues of £120,000 a year, with card payment contractor taking a 3 per cent cut.

The report said: “Research is being completed to identify whether pre-paid cards are an option for those without a credit or debit card. This will be incorporated into the principles of the model, if feasible.

“Payment will be by card only due to the costs involved in cash collection and the risk of anti-social behaviour if cash was contained in the paddle gates.

“When charging was previously approved, the cost of cash collection was analysed and meant that charging at some sites was financially unviable, with some sites resulting in a net cost to introduce charging.

“Payment by card-only provides a more financially sustainable and safe model.”

The council does not plan to start charging people to use toilets in Park Road, Rottingdean, because Rottingdean Parish Council is funding the refurbishment.

Healthmatic, which previously held the contract to manage the council’s public toilets, had researched charges before the service was taken back in-house.

The company found that people were more willing to pay for toilets if they were clean, tidy and safe. But a 20p charge halved usage – and a 50p fee reduced usage by 75 per cent.

Tourists were “less price-sensitive” to charges because they tended not to know where alternatives were – and they accepted charging when away from home, according to Healthmatic’s findings.

The council has used the findings to propose targeting seafront toilet users when setting prices.

The report to the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee said: “Some other considerations are that some of the sites proposed for charging will have free sites near by – other council-run toilets, plus restaurants, café and bars.

“This may mean people choose to use the free toilets rather than the chargeable ones.

“Conversely, some people may choose not to use public toilets at present due to their current poor condition.

“Once they are refurbished and more pleasant to use, people may then choose to use them, despite the charge.”

Councillors are being asked to approve bringing in charges to toilets after they have been refurbished.

And they are also being asked to cut the budget for public toilets from £905,000 a year to £605,000.

As a result, the report said, 18 public toilets would have to close from Saturday 1 April. They are

Black Rock

Blakers Park

Easthill Park

Greenleas

Hollingbury Park

King Alfred

Norton Road

Ovingdean Undercliff

Preston Park Chalet

Queen’s Park Play Area

Rottingdean Recreation Ground

Rottingdean Undercliff

Saltdean Oval

St Ann’s Well Gardens

Stanmer Village

Vale Park

Western Esplanade

Wild Park

If the committee decides not to cut the current budget for public toilets, the 18 above are likely to open during the summer only and close for the winter.

Under the proposals, seven other public toilets would close for the winter anyway. They are

Dalton’s Bastion

Goldstone Villas

Hove Park

King’s Road

Peter Pan’s

Preston Park Rotunda

West Pier Arches

Just eight toilets would remain open all year round. They are

Hove Cemetery (north)

Hove Lagoon

King’s Esplanade,

Lawn Memorial, Woodingdean

Park Road, Rottingdean

Saltdean Undercliff

Shelter Hall

Station Road, Portslade

The council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 4pm on Tuesday 17 January. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.