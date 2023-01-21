Half time with Hodges – Leicester City 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Brighton and Hove Albion are level with Leicester City after taking the lead through another Kaoru Mitoma wonder strike after 27 minutes.

Before that, Paul Van Hecke had a great chance for a debut goal but headed over from close range from a Pascal Gross centre.

Adam Lallana went off injured just after Mitoma’s goal and was replaced by Joel Veltman.

Leicester equalised through the aptly named Marc Albrighton who was on as a substitute.