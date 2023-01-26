‘Face Up’ Brighton – it’s the place to be!

It certainly looks like The Prince Albert at the top of Trafalgar Street in Brighton will be THE place to be on Sunday 30th April for a leisurely matinee show from 1:45pm onwards. Oh OK then, let’s scrap the word “leisurely” and substitute it with “loud and raucous”.

Just think, you will have plenty of time to take in no less than four great in-yer-face bands and consume a little liquid refreshment, before heading back home for your Sunday roast for tea! Wonderful stuff!

So who’s playing I hear you ask? OK here goes…

FACE UP!

A five piece Hardcore Punk band from Coventry and Birmingham in West Midlands who formed in 2016 and since then have stormed the punk, metal and hardcore scene supporting the likes of The Exploited, GBH, UK Subs, The Restarts, Agnostic Front, H2O and many others.

In 2019 they released their first full album ‘The World Is Ours’ and in a little under a month, the album was the best seller on their labels Headcheck Records and Bunny Boiler Records.

Check them out on Spotify and YouTube.

faceupuk.com

Alteration

Three piece from Brighton and South-East London, bringing a unique blend of punk, grunge, hard rock and metal; heavy, melodic, original. Expect massive riffs, punky bass and double kick drums.

Check them out on Bandcamp and Spotify.

www.instagram.com/alteration_music

Comeback Cl*t

Riot Grrrl hardcore punk from Hastings. Expect short noisy songs filled with fury, mullets and drunk parents!

Check them out on Spotify and YouTube.

comebackclit.bandcamp.com

Bang Bang Bunny

Down ‘n’ out punk duo from London/Brighton.

www.instagram.com/bang_bang_bunny

Grab your tickets for this 30th April An Alternative Gathering concert HERE.