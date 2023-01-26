BREAKING NEWS

‘Face Up’ Brighton – it’s the place to be!

Posted On 26 Jan 2023 at 5:35 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Face Up! will headline the event

It certainly looks like The Prince Albert at the top of Trafalgar Street in Brighton will be THE place to be on Sunday 30th April for a leisurely matinee show from 1:45pm onwards. Oh OK then, let’s scrap the word “leisurely” and substitute it with “loud and raucous”.

The Prince Albert will host the concert (pic Nick Linazasoro)

Just think, you will have plenty of time to take in no less than four great in-yer-face bands and consume a little liquid refreshment, before heading back home for your Sunday roast for tea! Wonderful stuff!

So who’s playing I hear you ask? OK here goes…

Face Up!

FACE UP!
A five piece Hardcore Punk band from Coventry and Birmingham in West Midlands who formed in 2016 and since then have stormed the punk, metal and hardcore scene supporting the likes of The Exploited, GBH, UK Subs, The Restarts, Agnostic Front, H2O and many others.
In 2019 they released their first full album ‘The World Is Ours’ and in a little under a month, the album was the best seller on their labels Headcheck Records and Bunny Boiler Records.

Check them out on Spotify and YouTube.

faceupuk.com

Alteration

Alteration
Three piece from Brighton and South-East London, bringing a unique blend of punk, grunge, hard rock and metal; heavy, melodic, original. Expect massive riffs, punky bass and double kick drums.

Check them out on Bandcamp and Spotify.

www.instagram.com/alteration_music

Comeback Cl*t at The Crypt for Entombed Festival 5.2.22 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey)

Comeback Cl*t
Riot Grrrl hardcore punk from Hastings. Expect short noisy songs filled with fury, mullets and drunk parents!

Check them out on Spotify and YouTube.

comebackclit.bandcamp.com

Bang Bang Bunny

Bang Bang Bunny
Down ‘n’ out punk duo from London/Brighton.

www.instagram.com/bang_bang_bunny

Grab your tickets for this 30th April An Alternative Gathering concert HERE.

Gig flyer

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com