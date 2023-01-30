Beth Hart to bring ‘Whole Lotta Love’ to Brighton audience

The Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Beth Hart will be heading to Brighton as part of her UK tour this March.

Beth will perform eight UK shows including Glasgow Royal Concert Hall (Tuesday 7th March), Birmingham Symphony Hall (Thursday 9th March), Sheffield City Hall (Saturday 11th March), Manchester Bridgewater Hall (Monday 13th March), Newcastle City Hall (Wednesday 15th March), London Palladium special solo show (Friday 17th March) London Palladium full-band show “Sold-Out” (Saturday 18th March) and Brighton Dome (Tuesday 21st March).

British guitarist Connor Selby will be her special guest on the tour and tickets are available HERE and those wishing to attend the Brighton Dome show can also purchase them from the venue HERE.

For her most recent album, Beth took on one of her most profound undertakings to date by channelling the legendary voice of Robert Plant on ‘A Tribute To Led Zeppelin’ – Order HERE.

The nine-song album highlights the incredible spectrum that Led Zeppelin operated in. At the helm was super-producer Rob Cavallo (Green Day, Linkin Park, My Chemical Romance) and engineer Doug McKean (Goo Goo Dolls, Adam Lambert). The A-list musicians include Cavallo on guitar along with Tim Pierce (Bruce Springsteen, Tina Turner), on bass was Chris Chaney (Rob Zombie, Slash), keyboards were Jamie Muhoberac (Bob Dylan, Rolling Stones), on drums Dorian Crozier (Celine Dion, Miley Cyrus, Joe Cocker) and Matt Laug (Alanis Morissette, Alice Cooper), with Orchestral arrangements by David Campbell (Muse, Beyoncé). All that was left was the final piece of the puzzle… the voice.

Things began back when Cavallo was producing Hart’s previous album, ‘War In My Mind’ (2019), and she did an impromptu version of ‘Whole Lotta Love’ in the control room during the session. It’s fitting that ‘Whole Lotta Love’, is the opening song of the album. From there, it’s a non-stop journey through ‘Kashmir’, an enchanting version of ‘Stairway To Heaven’ to a James Brown-esque funky strut of ‘The Crunge’. Inspired medley’s ‘Dancing Days/When The Levee Breaks’ and ‘No Quarter/Babe I’m Gonna Leave You Now’ stand either side of ‘Black Dog’. The penultimate song ‘Good Times Bad Times’ leads into the orchestral ballad ‘The Rain Song’, which closes the album.

Talking about the music and legacy of Zeppelin, Beth says, “it’s so beautifully done, it’s timeless. It will go on forever. Sometimes people come along, and they’re from another planet, and they make these pieces of art which will forever be”.

Beth’s ever-growing fanbase can look forward to experiencing more of Beth’s breath-taking emotionally charged live shows including songs from her critically acclaimed albums ‘War In My Mind’ and ‘Fire On The Floor’. Beth continues to vow audiences all over the world with her unique performances and astounding voice. Previously, she sold out the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London. This performance was later released on DVD and Blu-Ray.

Beth’s special guest “Connor Selby” has just been nominated at the UK Blues Awards for “Acoustic Act of the Year”, “Instrumentalist of the Year”, “Blues Vocalist of the Year” and “Blues Artist of the Year” 2023. Connor is one of the brightest guitarists on the UK blues scene.

He has already been voted “Young Artist of the Year” at the UK Blues Awards for the last three consecutive years (2020, 2021, 2022). He has an impressive venue checklist, including Wembley Stadium, where he opened for The Who in July 2019 and has since gone on to play BST Hyde Park, London, on a bill with Pearl Jam, Stereophonics and Johnny Marr in the summer of 2022. His album ‘Connor Selby’ (Deluxe Edition) will be released on 3rd March by Provogue. Pre-order Connor’s album from HERE.

For further information on Beth, visit her website – www.bethhart.com.