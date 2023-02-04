Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Bournemouth 0

Albion are being stifled and at times worried by Bournemouth as the sides went off at the break without having managed to score.

Deniz Undav has probably had Albion’s best chances after Cherries keeper Neto played the ball straight to Pascal Gross.

Gross found Undav. His first effort was blocked, Neto saved the rebound and the third effort hit the post.

Bournemouth have had chances too, most notably as Traore found Jefferson Lerma who fired wide from six yards.

Lerma then looked to have been bundled over by Pervis Estupinan but Albion appeared to have benefit form a generous decision from Craig Pawson and VAR.

Danny Welbeck has had two good chances, one from a Kaoru Mitoma cross which he headed straight at Neto.

He then dragged wide an effort from an Undav cross.

All to play for.