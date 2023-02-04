Premier League Matchday 20 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Bournemouth

Deniz Undav makes his long-awaited Premier League full debut in place of the injured Evan Ferguson.

Tariq Lamptey keeps his place in defence and 18-year-old Facundo Buonanotte is named as a substitute for the first time.

The starting line up includes four changes from last week when Albion vanquished FA Cup holders Liverpool in their fourth round tie.

Alexis Mac Allister is suspended, Robert Sanchez is back in goal and Adam Webster has been named as a sub. Joel Veltman is due to start.

Wantaway midfielder Moises Caicedo returns to the match-day squad but only on the bench.

Adam Lallana, Levi Colwill and Jakub Moder all remain unavailable because of injury.

The Seagulls last beat the Cherries at home 2-0 in December 2019 although they lost 5-0 at the Amex on an unlucky Saturday 13 April earlier the same year.

Brighton start in seventh place after Fulham drew at Chelsea last night (Friday 3 February) while Everton’s 1-0 win over Arsenal in the lunchtime match today leaves Bournemouth in 19th.