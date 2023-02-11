Free party with live music in central Brighton

Local promoters ‘Stay Sick’ have organised a special Brighton Tattoo Convention free entry after party which will be taking place in Brighton on Saturday 25th February. Unlike last year’s party which happened within the Brighton Centre, this year’s party will be going down a short distance away at The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road.

They have organised a rock solid lineup of live bands and DJ’s for the 25th. On the live music bill are Hastings’ ascendant upstarts HotWax local legends The Dmn Shbng, as well as everyone’s favourite synth punk, shell suit revivalists Top Left Club! DJing throughout the event will be Hélène de Joie, founder of Factory de Joie, and the tag team dee-jay duo, Kate Hodges and Jeff Pitcher of Silver Dream Machine fame as well as the Stay Sick DJ’s.

The doors swing open at 7pm and the party closes at 2am. Capacity will be limited, so it will be first come first served….you have been warned! So better get down to 11-12 Queens Road, Brighton, where The Hope & Ruin is located, nice ‘n’ early for what is anticipated to be a killer night of rock ‘n’ roll kicks!

To whet your appetite read our review of last year’s event HERE.

The Brighton & Hove News have previously witnessed all three bands perform live. Here are snippets of what we said…….

HotWax

“HotWax are finding themselves on more and more folks’ radar, due to the fact of their energetic live performances. Tonight is no exception, with woeful songs of teenage angst, ferocious love, and tunes so beautifully innocent yet so poignant with an energy inspired by life. Suffice to say that bang on midnight, HotWax christened a bottle of bubbly on stage as the up-for-it punters kissed and cuddled each other in order to welcome in the next year. The band then debuted a brand new number for a brand new year. It was a statement of intent to let everyone know that 2023 will be their year”.

ffm.bio/hotwax_band

The Dmn Shbng

“Judging by tonight’s performance, here is a band that are fans of the rock ‘n’ roll trash psychobilly style, especially that of The Cramps and The Birthday Party. There were twangs aplenty from the guitar and bass, but the keys were almost always drowned out by the other instruments. Punters were encouraged to send in live snippets of tonight’s performance to the band as the group were shooting a video for album track ‘Let’s Get Pleathered’. A Tom Waits cover was performed during the set by these accomplished musicians. My son’s mate was particularly taken by The Damn Shebang, so clearly their sound crosses multi generations”.

linktr.ee/Thedamnshebang

Top Left Club

“Every one of their fifteen tunes was a corker! If push came to shove and I really had to flag up their standout tracks, then I would opt for ‘No Control’ and ‘Frown’. Their ‘sound’ seriously reminds me of The Heartbreakers, early Damned, a heavier version of The Clash, Stiff Little Fingers and The Stranglers, as well as the vibe of the Rezillos mixed with the New York Dolls. Their final number ‘Demons’ also has a nod to The Stooges. There’s the Ramones in there too. I mean Christ was is there not to like with these guys? I have just found my new favourite local punk band!”

topleftclub.bandcamp.com