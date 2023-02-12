Sussex’s Glastonwick festival announces full lineup

The full lineup of Sussex’s premier music, beer, poetry and more beer festival Glastonwick has been announced. This year’s event will once again be held within the rolling Sussex downland countryside at Church Farm, Coombes, West Sussex, BN15 0RS. The three day festival will take place from Friday 2nd – Sunday 4th June 2023. Glastonwick 2023 will be the 26th physical event (or 28th if you count online ones).

The Glastonwick site is a mere 10 miles west of Brighton & Hove and is literally up from the main traffic lights north of Shoreham Airport. You will be pleased to learn that there are camping options available on site.

Although 2023’s Glastonwick will be taking place at its home for the past several years, namely Church Farm, this year’s festival will be held in a different barn. Folks that have attended in recent years will know the physical layout of the farm and Glastonwick 2023 will be held at the barn at the back, beyond the cider/food one. This is following farm owners, Jenny and Jerry’s, decision to turn the main barn into a storage area. The event organisers are confident that it will be a fine substitute as it is at least as big and has better airflow to keep the beer in good nick!

After the Covid hit ‘recovery year’ of last June’s event, where they had an ‘old faces’ line- up, punters will be pleased to learn that it’s all change for Glastonwick 2023. They have secured 11 first time performers and more women on stage than ever before, approaching parity in terms of individual acts. Nobody who played last year is on this year’s bill apart from Mark Thomas who is welcomed back by popular acclaim.

For Glastonwick 2023 there will be an impressive selection of 60+ beers from small independent breweries local and national, many of them brewed specially for the event! There will also be local cider and perry, good food with vegetarian options and, of course, the legendary convivial Glastonwick atmosphere.

Here’s the Glastonwick 2023 lineup which as always will be compered by Attila The Stockbroker:

FRIDAY 2nd June 2023 from 6pm to midnight:

THE MEOW MEOWS – Uplifting big band ska.

ASBO DEREK – Garage cabaret.

MARK THOMAS – Acerbic and hilarious.

HELEN McCOOKERYBOOK – Of Chefs, Helen & The Horns, Joby & the Hooligans fame.

INDIGNATION MEETING – Blyth Power meets Eastfield meets The Partridge Family.

SATURDAY 3rd June from 12 noon to 12 midnight:

EDDIE & THE HOT RODS – Legendary R&B, as powerful as ever.

TOO MANY CROOKS – Brilliantly danceable ska.

CAPTAIN HOTKNIVES – Surrealist humour and lovely tunes.

THE MONOCHROME SET – Cherry Red pioneers who offer up fantastic witty songs

CAROL HODGE – Passionate piano parables.

(THE LEGENDARY) CRUCIBLE – Early music/rock combo formed at Boundstone School in Lancing in mid 70s by Chris Payne, Tony Lewis and Tim ‘O’Tay’ Vince. Chris Payne went on to join Gary Numan’s band Tubeway Army and fellow Numanite Trevor Grant joins original Crucible members Tony, Tim and Mike.

DAVID ROVICS – The USA’s finest political songwriter.

HAGAR THE WOMB – Seminal and influential punk outfit.

ISAAC HUGHES DENNIS – George Formby meets Tom Lehrer meets Lemmy.

BARNSTORMER 1649 – Attila The Stockbroker’s band, who were first inspired by Crucible (see above).

LAURA TAYLOR – Fantastic, passionate, political.

FOSSILHEADS – Climate cabaret with a hint of Brecht – and Monty Python.

SUNDAY 4th June from 12 noon to 6pm:

MILLIE MANDERS & THE SHUTUP – Operatic and anthemic.

JOHN OTWAY – Now 70, still batshit.

ALCOHOL LICKS – Wonderful reggae/ska/punk.

BEE & JACKRABBIT – A little bit of My Life Story.

CALUM BAIRD – Fiery, political, Scottish.

Weekend tickets (with or without camping) are now on sale – find yours HERE.

Individual day tickets will become available on 1st March.

Prior to the onslaught of Covid, the Brighton & Hove News attended all three days of the 2018 and 2019 Glastonwick festivals and was taken aback as to how friendly and relaxed this event actually is. There was no nastiness or modern day pressures – just sunshine, music, liquid refreshment and pleasing company – Read our 2019 report HERE and our 2018 reports HERE.

Further details of Glastonwick 2023 can be located on the event’s official website, which is located HERE.