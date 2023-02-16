BREAKING NEWS

Boy threatened with knife on train in Brighton

Posted On 16 Feb 2023 at 1:08 pm
A boy was threatened with a knife on a train at Brighton station.

British Transport Police said this afternoon (Thursday 16 February): “Officers are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was assaulted and threatened with a knife on a train at Brighton station.

“At around 1pm on Sunday 8 January, a 16-year-old boy was sat down on a train about to travel towards Hove.

“He was approached by a teenage boy who ran up to the victim, punching him in the face and threatening him with a knife.

“The offender then ran off the train, joining a second teenage boy and they both ran out of the station.

“A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of an offensive weapon. He has been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.

“Were you on the train and saw what happened? Or do you have information which could help the investigation?

“Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040 with the reference 225 of 8 January.

“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

