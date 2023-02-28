Brighton & Hove Albion ease into FA Cup quarter-finals

Stoke City 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Albion will take their place in the FA Cup sixth round after a fairly hard-fought victory at Stoke.

A 31st minute Evan Ferguson goal propelled the Seagulls to the club’s fifth FA Cup quarter-final in almost 122 years.

It will be in fact the Albion’s third FA Cup sixth round tie in the past five years.

The Seagulls were in control throughout, with Lewis Dunk making his 400th Albion appearance and looking solid alongside the occasionally erratic Paul Van Hecke.

Albion’s first chance fell to Facundo Buonanotte who headed Kaoru Mitoma’s cross straight at Stoke keeper Jack Bonham.

It was Mitoma who supplied the cross for Evan Ferguson to stab the ball home from close range to put Albion in front.

Lewis Baker and Tyrese Campbell had reasonable efforts for Stoke, Campbell’s effort forcing a good save from Albion keeper Jason Steele.

Stoke had a good deal of possession early in the second half and were getting more physical, Baker leaving his foot in Moises Caicedo’s ankle and getting a caution.

Jeremy Sarmiento had a good chance for Albion that saw Bonham parry well. Then Pascal Gross received the ball via Alexis Mac Allister but on this occasion Albion’s Mr Reliable fired hopelessly wide.

Albion’s only worry came after the introduction of 17-year-old Nathan Lowe, who at 6ft 2in put himself about and almost caused uncertainty in the Albion defence, but Dunk was there to clear up.

Julio Enciso and Danny Welbeck came on up front for Albion as did Deniz Undav.

All three had some chance or another, with Undav trying to catch Bonham off his line but firing high and wide. Welbeck almost struck at the death, hitting the post after good build up play involving Enciso and a neat dummy by Undav.

Albion have a big game in the Premier League on Saturday against West Ham at the Amex – but a favourable cup draw, preferably at home, and avoiding the Manchester clubs – could see the Seagulls return to Wembley in April.