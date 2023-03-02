Bus driver rescues sheep from A27
A bus driver had a woolier than usual passenger on Sunday after she picked up a sheep which had got onto the A27.
Martine Patey was driving a rail replacement bus from Brighton to Eastbourne when she saw a coach stopped with its hazards on near the Braypool Lane junction.
Then, a “flash of white” ran out from behind it into the road, causing havoc for passing cars.
Animal lover Martine immediately decided to pull over, put on her high-vis and attempt to help the lost sheep out of the road and into safety.
She said: “The sheep was running all over the road. It was difficult to catch, but then it slipped just in front of me and I was able to get hold of it and to use my handbag strap like a lasso.
“Two other motorists had stopped to help and together we were able to hold onto it until the police arrived.”
The sheep had a brief trip up onto the bus, with the police asking Martine to take it back to a local farm, before the farmer arrived and it was safely returned to his truck.
Martine then resumed her journey to Eastbourne where she arrived only one minute late.
