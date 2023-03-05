Police hunt for suspect after serious assault in Brighton

A police manhunt was under way in Brighton after a serious assault yesterday afternoon (Saturday 4 March).

The victim was taken to hospital while officers from Sussex Police combed the Whitehawk area.

The force said: “Officers are currently on scene at Nuthurst Place, Brighton following reports of a serious assault.

“The victim has been taken to hospital and an extensive area search is under way for the suspect who is described as a white man, approximately 25 years old, wearing a black tracksuit.

“He was last seen going in the direction of Wiston Road.

“Members of the public can expect to see a continued police presence in the area while the search and investigation is ongoing.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding at this time.

“Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to contact us online or by calling 101 quoting serial 854 of 04/03. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”