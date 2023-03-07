Victorious Festival reveal Mumford & Sons as final headliner

Victorious Festival (25/26/27 August 2023) – the UK’s biggest metropolitan festival – has today (7th March 2023) announced the incredible Mumford & Sons as its third and final headliner for this year’s festival.

Topping the bill with the already announced UK rock giants Kasabian and acid jazz icons Jamiroquai, Mumford & Sons will further amplify Victorious’ most impressive line-up to date.

Celebrating over a decade of success which includes multiple number one albums around the world and sold-out arena tours, the Grammy and BRIT award winning rock band will close Victorious festival as they headline Sunday evening with a UK show exclusive for 2023.

The band are no strangers to Southsea having performed at local venue Cellars at Eastney in their early years back in 2009 and the headline slot at Victorious follows 14 years of successes and four studio albums. Crowds can expect an energetic set of back-to-back hits including ‘Little Lion Man’, ‘The Cave’ and ‘I Will Wait’.

Speaking about today’s announcement Andy Marsh, Lead Booker at Victorious, said: ‘‘Mumford & Sons strike the perfect balance with the rest of our bookings and the show is going to make for a fantastic finale. Victorious 2023 is going to be huge and we are honoured that the band will be bringing their only UK show this year to Southsea. We can’t wait for August!”

Mumford & Sons join an existing line up which also includes British Mercury Music Prize winners Alt-J, Ben Howard, DJ legend Pete Tong who will deliver his Ibiza Classic with the Essential Orchestra, Sigrid, Ellie Goulding, Natalie Imbruglia, Friendly Fires, Annie Mac, Blossoms, The Charlatans, Belle and Sebastian, Jake Bugg, Kaiser Chiefs, Hard-Fi, The Vaccines, The Divine Comedy, The Coral, The Enemy, Katy B and many more. Check out the full 2023 line-up HERE.

Held in the stunning seaside location of Southsea overlooking the Solent, Victorious Festival is the ultimate family friendly festival experience. Early bird tickets for Victorious Festival are on sale now with weekend camping tickets from just £160 and day tickets from just £60 (fees apply).

The various options on how to get to the 2023 Victorious Festival can be found HERE and where to stay options can be located HERE.

The Brighton & Hove News team attended the 2022 Victorious Festival. You can read and enjoy our review HERE.

For further information, visit victoriousfestival.co.uk.