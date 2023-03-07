BREAKING NEWS

Victorious Festival reveal Mumford & Sons as final headliner

Posted On 07 Mar 2023 at 1:24 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons (pic Charlotte Horton)

Victorious Festival (25/26/27 August 2023) – the UK’s biggest metropolitan festival – has today (7th March 2023) announced the incredible Mumford & Sons as its third and final headliner for this year’s festival.

Kasabian (pic Neil Bedford)

Topping the bill with the already announced UK rock giants Kasabian and acid jazz icons Jamiroquai, Mumford & Sons will further amplify Victorious’ most impressive line-up to date.

Pete Tong

Celebrating over a decade of success which includes multiple number one albums around the world and sold-out arena tours, the Grammy and BRIT award winning rock band will close Victorious festival as they headline Sunday evening with a UK show exclusive for 2023.

Kaiser Chiefs

The band are no strangers to Southsea having performed at local venue Cellars at Eastney in their early years back in 2009 and the headline slot at Victorious follows 14 years of successes and four studio albums. Crowds can expect an energetic set of back-to-back hits including ‘Little Lion Man’, ‘The Cave’ and ‘I Will Wait’.

Ellie Goulding

Speaking about today’s announcement Andy Marsh, Lead Booker at Victorious, said: ‘‘Mumford & Sons strike the perfect balance with the rest of our bookings and the show is going to make for a fantastic finale. Victorious 2023 is going to be huge and we are honoured that the band will be bringing their only UK show this year to Southsea. We can’t wait for August!”

Blossoms (pic Madeleine Penfold)

Mumford & Sons join an existing line up which also includes British Mercury Music Prize winners Alt-J, Ben Howard, DJ legend Pete Tong who will deliver his Ibiza Classic with the Essential Orchestra, Sigrid, Ellie Goulding, Natalie Imbruglia, Friendly Fires, Annie Mac, Blossoms, The Charlatans, Belle and Sebastian, Jake Bugg, Kaiser Chiefs, Hard-Fi, The Vaccines, The Divine Comedy, The Coral, The Enemy, Katy B and many more. Check out the full 2023 line-up HERE.

Alt-J (pic Rosie Matheson)

Held in the stunning seaside location of Southsea overlooking the Solent, Victorious Festival is the ultimate family friendly festival experience. Early bird tickets for Victorious Festival are on sale now with weekend camping tickets from just £160 and day tickets from just £60 (fees apply).

Pale Waves

The various options on how to get to the 2023 Victorious Festival can be found HERE and where to stay options can be located HERE.

The Charlatans

The Brighton & Hove News team attended the 2022 Victorious Festival. You can read and enjoy our review HERE.

Friendly Fires (pic Dan Wilton)

For further information, visit victoriousfestival.co.uk.

Festival flyer

 

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Hole lot of trouble for ewe before RSPCA frees sheep

Posted On18 Feb 2023

Gin company urges Brighton drinkers to get into the spirit of recycling

Posted On16 Feb 2023

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com