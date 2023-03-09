Creep Show are back with a new album and tour

Creep Show, the collaborative project from John Grant and Wrangler (Stephen Mallinder / Phil Winter / Benge) have announced news of their long-awaited second album, ‘Yawning Abyss’, out 16th June via Bella Union. This follows on from their debut long-player ‘Mr Dynamite’, which was voted 2018 ‘Album Of The Year’ by Electronic Sound Magazine.

To celebrate the new announcement Creep Show have shared a visualizer for the album’s title track and have also announced a string of UK tour dates! Check out the single HERE and pre-order the ‘Yawning Abyss’ album HERE.

The tracklisting for the album will be:

1. ‘The Bellows’

2. ‘Moneyback’

3. ‘Yawning Abyss’

4. ‘Matinee’

5. ‘Wise’

6. ‘Yahtzee!’

7. ‘Bungalow’

8. ‘Steak Diane’

9. ‘The Bellows Reprise’

The tour will kick off on Thursday 15th June in Exeter and then move onto Brighton on Friday 16th June, where they will be performing at the iconic Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts (ACCA), which is located opposite Brighton & Hove Albion’s Amex Stadium, within the University of Sussex Falmer complex. The address being Gardner Centre Road, Falmer, Brighton, BN1 9RA. The four remaining tour dates will take place in July from Friday 21st to Tuesday 25th, when Creep Show will play the Blue Dot Festival at Jodrell Bank in Cheshire, then move onto Hebden Bridge Trades Club, and onto the Latitude Festival in Suffolk, before concluding at the Village Underground in London.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 10th March at 10am. The Brighton concert tickets are available from the venue HERE.

In support of their debut album, ‘Mr Dynamite’, Creep Show performed a local concert at The Old Market in Hove and The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were in attendance and our headline at the time read “The best non-Kraftwerk electronic gig there is!” – Read the full review HERE.

