BREAKING NEWS

Creep Show are back with a new album and tour

Posted On 09 Mar 2023 at 3:43 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Creep Show (pic Chris Bethell)

Creep Show, the collaborative project from John Grant and Wrangler (Stephen Mallinder / Phil Winter / Benge) have announced news of their long-awaited second album, ‘Yawning Abyss’, out 16th June via Bella Union. This follows on from their debut long-player ‘Mr Dynamite’, which was voted 2018 ‘Album Of The Year’ by Electronic Sound Magazine.

To celebrate the new announcement Creep Show have shared a visualizer for the album’s title track and have also announced a string of UK tour dates! Check out the single HERE and pre-order the ‘Yawning Abyss’ album HERE.

The forthcoming ‘Yawning Abyss’ album from Creep Show in transparent yellow vinyl

The tracklisting for the album will be:
1. ‘The Bellows’
2. ‘Moneyback’
3. ‘Yawning Abyss’
4. ‘Matinee’
5. ‘Wise’
6. ‘Yahtzee!’
7. ‘Bungalow’
8. ‘Steak Diane’
9. ‘The Bellows Reprise’

The interior of the Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts in its seated format

The tour will kick off on Thursday 15th June in Exeter and then move onto Brighton on Friday 16th June, where they will be performing at the iconic Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts (ACCA), which is located opposite Brighton & Hove Albion’s Amex Stadium, within the University of Sussex Falmer complex. The address being Gardner Centre Road, Falmer, Brighton, BN1 9RA. The four remaining tour dates will take place in July from Friday 21st to Tuesday 25th, when Creep Show will play the Blue Dot Festival at Jodrell Bank in Cheshire, then move onto Hebden Bridge Trades Club, and onto the Latitude Festival in Suffolk, before concluding at the Village Underground in London.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 10th March at 10am. The Brighton concert tickets are available from the venue HERE.

Creep Show live at The Old Market, Hove 10.10.19 (pics Nick Linazasoro)

In support of their debut album, ‘Mr Dynamite’, Creep Show performed a local concert at The Old Market in Hove and The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were in attendance and our headline at the time read “The best non-Kraftwerk electronic gig there is!” – Read the full review HERE.

creepshowmusic.com

Tour flyer

 

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Hole lot of trouble for ewe before RSPCA frees sheep

Posted On18 Feb 2023

Gin company urges Brighton drinkers to get into the spirit of recycling

Posted On16 Feb 2023

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com