A campaign group opposed to plans to build almost 500 homes on the former Brighton gasworks site described their three-year battle as like David v Goliath.

Three members of AGHAST (Action on Gasworks Housing Affordability, Safety and Transparency) addressed councillors at a key meeting at Hove Town Hall yesterday (Wednesday 22 May).

And Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee sided with them, turning down a planning application by St William, part of the Berkeley Group, a £5 billion housebuilding business.

St William wanted to demolish the remaining structures on the gasworks site and build 11 blocks of flats up to 12 storeys high, on the former gasworks site in Marina Way.

Members of AGHAST were worried about the health risks of building 481 flats and 14 townhouses on contaminated land, the height and size of the buildings and a lack of meaningful consultation.

These were among the reasons behind the Planning Committee’s refusal to grant planning permission for the £280 million scheme by seven votes to three.

Cliff Road resident Beccy East, who spoke at the meeting yesterday, said: “Our hope is that future plans, which undoubtedly will be brought forward for the site, will approach our community with greater care and respect and will be of a scale and quality that works for the area and keeps us all safe.

“We hope that last night’s decision sends a message to big developers that they can’t just use their deep pockets to bully local councils and communities into accepting plans that are not right for them.”

Labour councillor Gill Williams, who represents Whitehawk and Marina ward, also addressed the committee to object to the scheme – and was pleased with the outcome.

Councillor Williams is the council’s cabinet member for housing and new homes but criticised the proposals during the six-and-a-half-hour Planning Committee meeting.

She said: “I am of course delighted with the decision as I have been working closely with concerned residents for a number of years.

“This decision emphasises the importance of meaningful consultation with local residents and that developers must respect this.”

Fellow Labour councillor David McGregor, who also represents Whitehawk and Marina, said: “I’m so glad to see the Planning Committee reject this application.

“What we need in our city is more social housing and genuinely affordable homes. This application delivered neither.”

Another Labour councillor Gary Wilkinson, who represents the neighbouring Kemptown ward, attended a protest at the site earlier this month with his newly elected ward colleague Theresa Mackey and Councillor Williams.

Councillor Wilkinson said: “This is great news for Kemptown and an opportunity to rethink the approach to the gasworks site.

“Having lived close to the site, I agree with many in the local community that this would have been an over-development and completely out of keeping with the character of the surrounding area.

“This high-density, high-rise development of 495 units at 12 storeys high, would have been in stark contrast to the largely low-rise residential neighbourhood.”

St William has not yet said publicly whether it will appeal against the council’s decision, submit revised plans or go back to the drawing board.