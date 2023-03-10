BREAKING NEWS

Power cut causes traffic chaos on Lewes Road

Posted On 10 Mar 2023 at 4:39 pm
A power outage caused chaos when it stopped traffic lights at a busy Lewes Road junction working today.

Traffic lights on the Vogue Gyratory junction with Bear Road, Hollingdean Road and Upper Lewes Road, were affected by an unplanned power cut in the area.

UK Power Networks say it was due to a faulty piece of electrical equipment.

The power cut, which happened over lunchtime today, was fixed by 2pm and traffic had returned to normal by 3pm.

A spokesperson from UK Power Networks said: “Following a power cut reported to us at 12.52pm today, our engineers are currently on site in the Lewes Road area of Brighton working to restore power supplies as quickly as possible.

“We apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused.

“Supplies were restored at 1.59pm.”

