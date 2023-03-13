Work finishes on 42 council flats newly built in Portslade

Work has been completed on 42 new council flats built on a site in the grounds of Portslade Town Hall.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “A ground-breaking development of 42 energy-efficient council homes has just been completed in Portslade.

“The development, in Victoria Road, is our most sustainable new council housing scheme to date.

“It is also one of the largest schemes completed so far in the council’s New Homes for Neighbourhoods building programme.

“The homes are a mix of one, two and three-bedroom flats and will be called Jay Court and Perching Court.

“A ground source heat pump system will provide heating and hot water for the homes as part of our commitment to cut carbon emissions and help residents manage their energy bills. The homes are also highly insulated.

“Solar panels will provide electricity for lighting in communal areas of the flats and for external lighting.

“Other features include planted ‘living’ walls, bat boxes and bee bricks to encourage biodiversity – and a communal garden for residents which will have fruit trees and a wildflower lawn area.

“The homes are being let to people on the council’s housing register. New Homes for Neighbourhoods is providing much-needed council homes for rent on council-owned land across the city.”

Green councillor David Gibson, who co-chairs the council’s Housing Committee, said: “Providing more council homes is a priority for us and it’s great to see these new homes finished.

“The completion of Jay Court and Perching Court provides a big boost of 42 new homes to our programme, with residents due to move in later this month.

“This is a ground-breaking project featuring highly energy-efficient homes, designed to go further than ever towards the council’s carbon-neutral targets for 2030. These include the first development with a ground source heat pump system.

“Completion of the development means that, including homes bought back through our ‘home purchase policy’, we’re on schedule to deliver almost 500 additional homes over the four years up to May.”

Construction firm Morgan Sindall previously posted timelapse footage of the flats as they were being built (below).

Guy Hannell, from Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “It is an exciting moment for everyone involved in the Victoria Road project at Morgan Sindall and Brighton and Hove City Council as we’ve delivered high-quality, sustainable homes for the long-term future for the people of Brighton and Hove.”

Mr Hannell, the company’s area director for the southern home counties, said: “In line with the council’s carbon-neutral target of 2030, the project team has prioritised carbon-reduction techniques at every stage throughout the build and in operation. This will secure the long-term future of these much-needed homes.”

The Victoria Road scheme has been built on the site of a former housing office and bowls club behind Portslade Town Hall – and the council said: “As well as providing new homes, it has also provided new community facilities.

“As part of the project, a new sports pavilion was built near by in Victoria Recreation Ground and opened in 2021 to provide a new home for Portslade Bowls Club.

“Facilities at the pavilion include an outdoor artificial all-weather bowling green, a short mat indoor bowls area, changing rooms and a kitchen.

“A small new outdoor space, with trees and seating, is also being provided for people using Portslade Town Hall and new artwork will be installed.”