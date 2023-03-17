Beverley Knight announces Brighton Dome concert

Following her sold out exclusive birthday show next week at London Lafayette, Beverley Knight has announced the details of her biggest ever UK tour to date. The Queen of British Soul will perform twenty very special headline dates across some of the UK’s major cities throughout October and November 2023.

Beverley Knight has been one of the UK’s most consistent artists for almost three decades. Celebrating her incredible career over the years the tour also marks her milestone 50th birthday. Back together with her live band expect a fun-filled night where she will perform all of her classic hits, fan favourites along with brand new songs.

Beverley said “It’s been a minute! I am so looking forward to finally getting back on the road with my band again! There is nothing like the energy of a live audience showing love in return for you giving them everything you’ve got.”

2023 is also set to be a landmark year for Beverley, as she’s currently mid working on new material for her first studio album in seven years. She’s had several Top 10 albums, including the platinum selling ‘Voice: The Best Of Beverley Knight’ and sold over a million albums in the UK, including four gold certified albums. Her most recent studio album ‘Soulsville’ (released 2016) went straight into the UK Top 10, whilst her celebration of 25 years in music for BK25: Beverley Knight with The Leo Green Orchestra at The Royal Festival Hall was testament to her career of hits.

In recent years, Wolverhampton born Knight has forged a formidable parallel career in theatre. Her West End debut was the starring role in The Bodyguard followed by leading the Tony winning Memphis The Musical. At the request of Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber she joined the cast of Cats, playing the iconic role of Grizabella. 2021 saw Beverley lead The Drifters Girl at the Garrick Theatre as the formidable manager of soul group The Drifters, which was Olivier nominated Best New Musical, and Beverley for Best Actress.

Following a sold-out summer playing Deloris Van Cater opposite Jennifer Saunders in the revival of Sister Act, Beverley was delighted to return to London’s iconic Old Vic for the new production of Sylvia. Currently starring to huge acclaim as Emmeline Pankhurst, Beverley has been nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical at the Olivier Awards in April. The show also received nominations for Best New Musical and Best Choreographer.

Beverley is also currently on screen every Saturday night as a panel judge in ITV’s talent series Starstruck. Broadcasting work beyond this current hit show, include presenting 4 series of Radio 2 show ‘Beverley’s Gospel Nights’ and two series of the BBC1 show Just the Two of Us. She recently appeared in the all star cast of Amazon’s new live action movie ‘Cinderella’ (2021) with ‘Camilla Cabello’ in the title role.

Her outstanding live performances have gained her a legion of famous fans over the years from David Bowie to Stevie Wonder, she has collaborated on stage and on record with the likes of Prince, Jamiroquai, Bocelli, Take That, Chaka Khan, Joss Stone & Marvin Gaye. Her performance with Goldie of ‘Inner City Life’ at last year’s Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony in Birmingham a recent stand out.

A British treasure, Beverley was awarded an MBE in 2007 for services to British music and charity, has won three MOBO Awards, been nominated for Best Female at the Brit Awards 3 times, Best Actress at the Olivier Awards twice, and Best Female at the prestigious Mercury Music Prize.

Tickets for the UK tour go on sale Friday 24th March at 9:00am and will be available from www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk

UK TOUR DATES 2023:

OCTOBER

17 – Reading Hexagon

18 – Bath Forum

19 – Cardiff St David’s Hall

21 – Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

23 – Sheffield City Hall

24 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

16 – Glasgow SEC Armadillo

28 – Gateshead Sage

29 – Northampton Derngate

31 – Leicester De Montfort Hall

NOVEMBER

02 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

03 – Manchester Bridgewater Hall

04 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

06 – Cambridge Corn Exchange

07 – Brighton Dome

09 – York Barbican

10 – Stoke-on-Trent Regent Theatre

11 – Bournemouth Pavilion

13 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

14 – London Palladium

