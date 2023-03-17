First shows in 5 years for The Go! Team

Brighton’s very own The Go! Team will shortly be concluding their current 16-date UK tour with a homecoming gig at Chalk on Saturday 1st April – Tickets HERE.

The outfit are playing their first live gigs in a handful of years! Their last Brighton gig was on 11th February 2018, when they entertained the crowd at the Concorde 2. Suffice to say that the Brighton & Hove News were in attendance that night – Read our account HERE.

Over their six albums, The Go! Team have taken sonic day trips to other lands – musically dipping into other cultures. But now on this, their seventh ‘Get Up Sequences Part Two’ (released 3rd February 2023) – they’ve bought a round-the-world ticket…. Benin, Japan, France, India, Texas and Detroit – all stops along the way. Wildly different voices from wildly different cultures side by side but all still sounding unmistakably Go! Team. Setting the course for a kaleidoscopic, cable access, channel hop.

On the vocal roll call there’s star feminine band, an all-girl group from West Africa, the Indian Bollywood playback singer Neha Hatwar, Kokubo Chisato from J-Pop indie band Lucie Too, 19 year-old Detroit rapper Indigoyaj, Hilarie Bratset (ex-Apples In Stereo), Brooklyn rapper Nitty Scott, and a whole host of others, alongside Go! Team staple Ninja.

“Maybe it’s an anti-brexit reflex,” says founding member Ian Parton. “A rejection of flag-waving and inward-facing. But this is no Coke ad, some valium vision of joining hands on a hillside. The Go! Team has always been about knowing what’s happening but focusing on the good shit. it’s about where you let your attention settle”.

Picking up from 2021’s ‘Get Up Sequences Part One’, ‘Part Two’ continues the feeling of technicolour overload. “A feeling that there is so much good shit out there that you are grabbing it all at the same time. The record is saying: “look at this. look at this”. When you listen to it I just want the saturation of the world to be turned up”.

Simultaneously messy and tight, chaotic and coherent both albums have an obsession with the power of a bassline and a backbeat. “For me each successive Go! Team record just gets f*cking groovier and for me grooviness is life”, Parton says.

It’s a journey spanning cyclone Tracey wig-outs, chroma key sitar psychedelia, casiotone anthems, spoken word melodrama and kalimba callouts. Brill building melodies lead into musical handbrake turns, four track into panoramic.

Eighteen years after their debut LP The Go! Team are still unlike anyone else and on ‘Get Up Sequences Part Two’ they sound as fresh as a club soda….

Check out the new ‘Get Up Sequences Part Two’ album HERE.