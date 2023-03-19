Brighton and Hove Albion beat Blues to reach Women’s FA Cup semi-finals

Brighton and Hove Albion beat Birmingham City 2-0 in the Women’s FA Cup quarter-finals at St Andrew’s.

Albion scored twice in four minutes to book a place in the semi-finals with goals from Poppy Pattinson and Danielle Carter.

Pattinson put the Seagulls in front from a corner before Carter converted a penalty to cement the lead over the hosts – one of two Championship sides in the last eight.

Albion’s near neighbours at Lewes – the lowest-ranked side remaining in the competition – hosted Manchester United at the Dripping Pan.

But the Rooks were brought down to earth by the Reds who went ahead courtesy of a Rhian Cleverly own goal after eight minutes.

The Women’s Super League title challengers doubled the lead after the break with a goal from Vilde Boe Risa.

Lewes battled back into the game as Emily Kraft pounced on an error by Mary Earps. The ball fell to Kraft on the edge of the box and the forward lobbing it over the United keeper’s head.

The hosts’ hopes were dashed by substitute Nikita Parris whose tidy finish from a tight angle in the 89th minute made sure of United’s progress to the semi-finals.

Cup holders Chelsea sealed their spot in the last four by beating fellow WSL side Reading 3-1.

Aston Villa completed the semi-final line-up by beating three-time winners Manchester City 2-1 after extra time.

The draw is due to take place on Tuesday morning (21 March) on BBC One.