Billy Bragg announces Brighton date to open up UK tour

As part of his celebrations to mark 40 years in music, Billy Bragg has announced a tour of the UK and Ireland in the autumn. The first date will be here in town at Brighton Dome. Tickets will go on sale on Friday 31st March at 10am from www.billybragg.co.uk

Pre-sale tickets for the tour are available when you pre-order career spanning album ‘The Roaring Forty’ from the official store by 5pm on Monday 27th March HERE.

‘THE ROARING FORTY TOUR 2023’ tour dates are:

November

Tue 14 BRIGHTON Dome

Wed 15 PORTSMOUTH Guildhall

Thu 16 CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

Mon 20 CORK Cyprus Avenue

Tue 21 DUBLIN The National Concert Hall

Wed 22 BELFAST Mandela Hall

Fri 24 CARDIFF Tramshed

Sat 25 BIRMINGHAM Town Hall

Sun 26 LEEDS O2 Academy

Tue 28 EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Thu 30 MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

December

Fri 01 GATESHEAD Sage

Sat 02 NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Tue 05 BRISTOL Beacon

Wed 06 LONDON The Roundhouse

Says Billy: “Doesn’t seem like just that long ago that I was playing Thursday nights at the Tunnel in Greenwich, opening for whoever was headlining that night. I learned my chops there in late 82/early83 and I’m still putting those lessons to good use 40 years later. Hope to see some of you on the Roaring Forty tour this autumn”.

Punk rocker, soldier, Essex boy, folk singer, Skiffle aficionado, protest singers’ protest singer, patriot, optimist, lefty polemicist, author, soul miner, musicologist, champion of the underclasses, Cockney vocalist and all round decent bloke Billy Bragg will release a career spanning 14-disc deluxe box set (3 LP and single LP versions also available) entitled ‘The Roaring Forty | 1983-2023’ on 27th October ’23 on Cooking Vinyl. ‘The Roaring Forty | 1983-2023’ celebrates the remarkable and enduring musical legacy of a much-loved songwriter, principled activist and alternative national treasure.

Billy Bragg has been a fearless recording artist, tireless live performer and peerless political campaigner for 40 years. He has released 11 solo studio albums: ‘Life’s A Riot With Spy Vs Spy’ (1983); ‘Brewing Up With Billy Bragg’ (1984); ‘Talking With The Taxman About Poetry‘ (1986); ‘Workers Playtime’ (1988); ‘The Internationale‘ (1990); ‘Don’t Try This At Home‘ (1991); ‘William Bloke’ (1996); ‘England, Half English’ (2002); ‘Mr Love & Justice’ (2008); ‘Tooth & Nail’ (2013); ‘The Million Things That Never Happened’ (2021); three albums with Wilco – (Grammy nominated) ‘Mermaid Avenue’ (1998); ‘Mermaid Avenue Vol II’ (2000); ‘Mermaid Avenue Vol III’ (2012); and one album with Joe Henry – ‘Shine A Light: Field Recordings From The Great American Railroad’ (2016). He released a mini album ‘Bridges Not Walls’ in 2017. His performances at the BBC were anthologised in ‘The Best Of Billy Bragg At The BBC 1983-2019’ (2019).

Billy Bragg added best-selling author/musicologist to his CV with the success of his acclaimed 2017 book ‘Roots, Radicals & Rockers – How Skiffle Changed The World’. He has written two books of political analysis – ‘The Progressive Patriot: A Search For Belonging’ (2006) and ‘The Three Dimensions of Freedom’ (2019), which has been translated into German and Spanish.

To be expected from a career that has straddled many genres, Billy Bragg has worked with a wealth of celebrated musicians from different musical backgrounds including Eliza Carthy, Norman Cook, Dick Gaughan, Joe Henry, Kirsty MacColl, Ian McLagan, Johnny Marr, R.E.M., Natalie Merchant, Romeo Stodart, Danny Thompson, Robert Wyatt, Pete Seeger, The Philharmonic Orchestra and US alt-Rock band Wilco, with whom he created two critically acclaimed collections setting previously unheard lyrics by legendary American Folk singer Woody Guthrie to music.

