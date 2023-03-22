MP visits Portslade delivery office as postal delays continue

Post is still not turning up on time in Portslade despite assurances from Royal Mail bosses staffing issues were being fixed.

Residents says they are still waiting as long as ten days for parcels and seeing dumps of post every two weeks with one only receiving a Christmas card arriving in March.

Hove MP Peter Kyle visited the Royal Mail delivery office in Portslade two weeks ago to check on progress after being assured staff shortages were being addressed.

This week, he said there were still “severe management failures”.

He said: “Please don’t blame your local postie for the problems, it’s really not their fault.

“I visited Portslade sorting office this month and it’s very clear that there has been severe management failure near and at the top of Royal Mail in the recent past.

“The services aren’t robust, that’s very clear, however I have been assured by management that resilience is building within staffing numbers and systems and within the next two months there should be marked and enduring solutions.

“If there is no improvement by May then I want to hear about it.

“I welcome calls for the regulator to get involved – I’ve drawn a line in the sand and want their support to enforce this.”

Local novelist Katharina Marcus said the delays have held up promotion of her book.

Ms Marcus said: “What about people waiting for important documents – probate, passports and the like?

“Many people don’t even know that you can go to the sorting office and just ask for any post without a red card – I didn’t until yesterday.

“I appreciate that staff shortages are a problem but then the Post Office needs to look at their logistics, infrastructure and pay packages.

“This is not a tenable situation and it’s been going on for months rather than weeks.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We are operating as normal locally, and deliveries are taking place six days a week on days when there is mail to be delivered.

“We do not operate a policy of prioritising parcels, and regularly remind colleagues that the delivery, collection and processing of letters and parcels should be treated with equal importance.

“Due to the amount of space they take up, parcels can restrict the movement of both people and mail in our offices, leading to health and safety issues and delays to other mail.

“At particularly busy times, such as in the recovery days after a strike, we may occasionally at a local level clear parcels to free up space and address health and safety concerns so that we can keep all mail – including letters – moving efficiently through our network.

“If any readers who have raised concerns with Brighton and Hove News would like to pass us their contact details, then we will get in touch to discuss their complaints.”