BREAKING NEWS

Three arrested after police break into address to help vulnerable woman

Posted On 24 Mar 2023 at 3:33 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Brighton and Hove City Council HQ King’s House


Three people suspected of targeting a vulnerable woman in Hove have been arrested on drug offences.

Police broke into a property in King’s House at 3.30pm on Saturday, 18 March after being tipped off that a woman was at risk of exploitation from three men 45 minutes earlier.

Three men were inside, along with Class A drugs, cash and items linked to drug supply.

A vulnerable woman at risk of exploitation was also found and safeguarded.

Two men from Brighton and a third of no fixed address – aged 32, 39 and 36 – were arrested on suspicion of participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

They have been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Richard Osman requests bus honour

Posted On13 Mar 2023

Council takes pair to court over striped beach hut-style trailer

Posted On10 Mar 2023

Hole lot of trouble for ewe before RSPCA frees sheep

Posted On18 Feb 2023

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com