Three arrested after police break into address to help vulnerable woman

Three people suspected of targeting a vulnerable woman in Hove have been arrested on drug offences.

Police broke into a property in King’s House at 3.30pm on Saturday, 18 March after being tipped off that a woman was at risk of exploitation from three men 45 minutes earlier.

Three men were inside, along with Class A drugs, cash and items linked to drug supply.

A vulnerable woman at risk of exploitation was also found and safeguarded.

Two men from Brighton and a third of no fixed address – aged 32, 39 and 36 – were arrested on suspicion of participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

They have been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.