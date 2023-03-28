More than 60 jobs could be created by Moulsecoomb Place development

The Moulsecoomb Place redevelopment will bring an estimated 62 jobs to the are0a if approved next week, developers say.

Cathedral, which intends to manage the “Pub Hub Club” part of the development itself, says it would make “special efforts” to hire and train local staff.

And it says the development and restoration itself will generate an estimated 38 full time equivalent construction jobs over five years.

The number of jobs to be created by the operation of the purpose-built student accommodation is unknown at this time, but is expected to include security, janitorial and housekeeping roles.

Proposals to restore Moulsecoomb Place and replace existing student halls with four new accommodation blocks of four to 15 storeys will be considered by the Planning Committee on Wednesday, 5 April.

Richard Upton, chief executive of Cathedral said: “We listened to local people through a two-year series of consultation events and meetings and believe that the local community will benefit from us bringing the listed Moulsecoomb Place Manor, Tithe Barn and gardens back into the public domain for leisure, enjoyment and well-being.

“Feedback from local businesses, community groups and residents was crucial to help us establish what would work on this complex site, which has been underused for many years.

“Our proposals will open up the listed gardens and buildings for everyone to enjoy.

“We intend to deliver an exceptional, sustainable, lively and more accessible place which brings great benefit to the local community of Moulsecoomb and the wider city.”

The development includes 566 student rooms in a group of four new-build blocks, and the conversion of the Manor House into a pub, restaurant and events space with guest bedrooms.

The pub room and event space is to double up as an affordable community space for local groups to hire.

New accessible entrances into the walled gardens will require partial demolition of the listed flint walls.

The gardens are to be managed and maintained by Cathedral, which is now proposing well-maintained planting and places to sit, linking the gardens with the new student buildings.

The plans have had a split reception from local residents, with 29 public comments to object and 31 to support the development.

The full plans can be found on the council’s planning portal under the reference BH2022/03892.