Into the ‘Valley Of The Dolls’ with Brix Smith

Los Angeles born Brix Smith is a post-punk icon and one of the few true female rock icons of the indie and alternative era.

Singer, guitarist, songwriter, author, illustrator and actor, Brix is best known as the lead guitarist and a major songwriter for The Fall, the most uncompromising and influential of all the post-punk groups worldwide.

After many years making music with other people including the aforementioned The Fall, The Adult Net, and her outfit Brix & The Extricated, Brix Smith has finally made a solo album.

The album was co-written with Grammy Award winning Youth (The Verve, Jesus & Mary Chain, Killing Joke) and started during lockdown, with Brix and Youth collaborating remotely between her home in London and his base in Spain.

This vivacious album mixes garage rock, power pop and grunge, nodding in the direction of bands such as The Breeders and Hole. Includes guest appearances from The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs and former Shakespeare’s Sister and Bananarama member Siobhan Fahey. This new album out on Republic of Music is titled ‘Valley Of The Dolls’ and can be purchased HERE.

The ‘Valley Of The Dolls‘ album tracklisting reads:

1 ‘Living Thru My Despair’

2 ‘Fast Net’

3 ‘Aphrodite’

4 ‘California Smile’

5 ‘Changing’

6 ‘Black Rainbow Sky’

7 ‘Say I’m Ur No.1’

8 ‘Valley Grl’

9 ‘All My Luv’

10 ‘Black Butterfly’

Brix has now announced that she will be heading out on the ‘Valley Of The Dolls‘ UK tour this coming May and June, where she an her “all female super group” will be rockin’ the joints in Bristol, Manchester, Walton-on-Trent (‘Bearded Theory Festival’), London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Stroud, Portsmouth, Durham (‘Stone Valley North Festival’) and in the middle of those, there is thankfully a Brighton concert, which will be taking place at the ever-popular Concorde 2 on Madeira Drive on Wednesday 14th June, courtesy of JOY. promoters.

Brix has also announced that they will be performing live at this year’s Rebellion Festival in Blackpool on 6th August.

Tickets for the Brighton concert can be purchased HERE or HERE.

Tickets for all ‘Valley Of The Dolls‘ UK tour dates are available HERE.

