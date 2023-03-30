Full beach-side stage line up announced for ‘Colours Festival’

‘Colours Festival’ have today announced their full line-up for the exciting new event that will be taking place on Saturday 24th June 2023 from 2pm to 10:30pm. The organisers have proudly announced the next additions to their all-female line up for their debut outing at the stunning, modernist De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill this summer. The Big Moon and Emily Barker will join the likes of previously announced acts including Weyes Blood, Katy J Pearson and Porridge Radio (Solo), for this all-day beach-side festival.

Situated on the outdoor lawns between the beach and the grade I listed venue, ‘Colours’ is set to celebrate and elevate female talent across a whole day of live music, with the Sussex coast providing the perfect setting.

The De La Warr Pavilion was originally conceived as a ‘People’s Palace’ and this experiment in democratic social enterprise is the prototype for the modern cultural centre and the blueprint for the Southbank. A pioneering centre for the arts, the Pavilion is a place where everyone can experience contemporary exhibitions, events and entertainment in an iconic Modernist building.

Let’s meet the ‘Colours Festival’ lineup:

Weyes Blood will bring the transcendent folk-pop of her much celebrated fifth album ‘And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow’ to headline this year’s event. The last 12 months have seen Natalie Merin’s music celebrated across the board, with the likes of Pitchfork describing it as “majestic… an idiosyncratic set of love songs and secular hymns with lushly orchestral arrangements”. An unmissable opportunity to see an artist at the peak of their powers.

www.weyesblood.com

Welcoming The Big Moon to ‘Colours Festival 2023’. Mercury-nominated, alt-pop four-piece The Big Moon play a one-off Sussex show this summer following the release of their widely acclaimed last album ‘Here Is Everything’. As the sun sets over the Sussex shoreline The Big Moon will be delivering their pure, uplifting songs of collective jubilance: a band in top form having the time of their lives against all the odds.

www.thebigmoon.co.uk

The widescreen sound of Katy J Person will also descend on Bexhill, bringing her band and her infectious blend of indie, folk and country to the Sussex coast. Katy’s 2022 release ‘Sound Of The Morning’ was hailed as “an album that nails introspective songwriting just as seamlessly as it does infectious pop” by Uncut magazine and has seen her tour and play festivals across the globe.

heavenlyemporium.com/katy-j-pearson

Porridge Radio’s Dana Margolin performs a special solo set of material from the band’s thrilling catalogue. Hailed by The Guardian as the “convulsing heart of the band”, this intimate set is the perfect addition to the festival’s powerful and creative bill of artists.

porridgeradio.com

Completing the beach-side main stage line-up is Emily Barker. Emily Barker is an award-winning singer-songwriter, best known as the writer and performer of the theme to the BBC’s hugely successful crime drama ‘Wallander’ starring Kenneth Branagh. The perfect way to open the stage on a warm, summer’s day.

www.emilybarker.com

Tickets available at www.dlwp.com.