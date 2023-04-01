Council reveals plan for energy-saving ‘Brighton Summer Time’ all year round

The council has revealed a plan to bring in “Brighton Summer Time” (BST) 12 months of the year to help save energy and relieve household bills as the cost of living crisis continues.

Under the scheme, the city of Brighton and Hove would not move the clocks back in October 2023, giving it an extra hour of daylight and an entirely different time zone to the rest of the UK.

Green councillor Saffron Lentil-Rice (they/them) said: “It’s going to be summer all year round in Brighton!

“This will save on household bills and also give us an extra hour of evening daylight all year round so we can enjoy outdoor activities such as tai-chi and ethical alpaca racing even in the winter!”

Responding to criticisms that children would be going to school in the dark in winter, Councillor Lentil-Rice said that special weaving classes would be introduced to all schools at the start of the new academic year with the aim of every child having the opportunity to fashion their own hi-vis safety garments from sustainable phosphorescent seaweed that can be gathered on the beach.

They also revealed that the council was in talks with Infinity Foods to develop a special breakfast cereal that would essentially mean that children would glow in the dark “just like in the Ready Brek ads”.

The plans were welcomed by Labour’s Quentin Prole, who said: “Time is largely a false capitalist construct seeking to oppress the working classes.

“I welcome any measures that will shorten the working day for hard-working families and individuals operating as independent economic units. And everyone else.”

Conservative councillor Iona Bentley said that such a plan would drag Brighton “back to the dark ages” while acknowledging this was no bad thing.

She said: “They haven’t thought it through. My residents say it’s pie in the sky, moon on a stick, bird-brained, numbskull thinking and what about all the cycle lanes and students and hippies. Bring back the birch, I say.”

Local druid Jeff Woad said they were “in the dark” regarding the plans but had concerns that a permanent change could play havoc with solstice celebrations.

Responding to commuter concerns that operating a train service between two different time zones could prove confusing and disrupt the timetables, Southern Railway spokesperson Bob Buggins said laughing: “Timetable? Where’ve you been? We haven’t bothered with a timetable for years.”