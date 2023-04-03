Greens announce all 54 candidates for local elections in Brighton and Hove

The Greens have announced all 54 candidates for the local elections which are due to take place next month in Brighton and Hove.

The party plans to contest every seat in all 23 wards – up from 21 wards after a boundary review – as it seeks to stay in charge of Brighton and Hove City Council.

The full list of candidates is below. It includes 11 of the 20 current Green councillors. Nine are standing down.

At least three of the candidates have served previously – Christopher Hawtree, Ollie Sykes and Georgia Wrighton.

Council leader Phélim Mac Cafferty will lead the party into the elections with deputies Hannah Allbrooke and Siriol Hugh-Jones also standing again.

Council Leader Cllr Phélim Mac Cafferty said: “I’m delighted to unveil our full team of fantastic Green Party candidates ready to represent communities across Brighton and Hove in the council elections on Thursday 4 May.

“Many councillors are re-standing, alongside a number of former councillors who are returning which will boost the wealth of experience in our team.

“Combined with a number of experienced new community candidates, we have a wealth of energy, talent and insight.

“This will be important to continue leading the council, tackling the housing crisis, playing our part to fight the climate crisis and unlocking investment and attracting jobs and opportunities.

“When you vote Green on Thursday 4 May, you vote for action – action on the climate crisis, action for a fairer Brighton and Hove.”

Here is the full list, with sitting councillors marked with an asterisk*.

Brunswick and Adelaide – Hannah Allbrooke*, Phélim Mac Cafferty*

Central Hove – Helen Dixon, Christopher Hawtree

Coldean and Stanmer – Martin Farley, Laura Pizzolo

Goldsmid – Rebecca Duffy, Alexander Sallons, Ollie Sykes

Hangleton and Knoll – Andrew Coleman, Sarah FitzGerald, Nigel Tart

Hanover and Elm Grove – Wai Lee, Steph Powell*, Fiona Wright

Hollingdean and Fiveways – Siriol Hugh-Jones*, Zoë John*, Jamie Lloyd*

Kemptown – Lynn-Ora Knott, Ben Simmonds

Moulsecoomb and Bevendean – Frances Hunt, Anna Roberts, Ed Roberts

North Portslade – Mike Dixon, Debbie Shipton

Patcham and Hollingbury – Sophie Broadbent, Norma Fletcher, Daniel Rue

Preston Park – Steve Davis*, Leo Littman*, Kerry Pickett

Queen’s Park – Clare Rainey*, Mark Strong

Regency – Chloë Goldsmith, Ricky Perrin

Rottingdean and West Saltdean – Carol Bullock, Georgia Wrighton

Round Hill – Pete West*, Raphael Hill

South Portslade – Danny Booth, Sally Cranfield

Westbourne and Poets Corner – Renato Marques, Geoff Shanks

Westdene and Hove Park – Steve Griffiths, Melanie Poots, Jake Sharpstone

West Hill and North Laine – Ellen McLeay, Sue Shanks*

Whitehawk and Marina – Aditi Bhonagiri, Mat Sunderland

Wish – Guy Davidson, Sharon Hamlin

Woodingdean – Geraldine Keenan, Luke Walker