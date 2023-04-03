Three suspected cocaine dealers arrested in Brighton and Hove

Three men suspected of dealing cocaine have been arrested in Brighton and Hove, police said this morning (Monday 3 April).

Sussex Police said: “Police in Brighton have arrested three people on suspicion of dealing cocaine.

“Officers stopped a suspicious vehicle travelling westbound on the A259 on Thursday 9 March and found drugs, believed to be cocaine, a significant amount of cash and multiple mobile phones.

“A 26-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and remaining in the UK beyond his time limit. He was transferred to Immigration Services for investigation.

“At an address linked to him, in St George’s Road, officers from Brighton and Hove’s Tactical Enforcement Unit found large quantities of class A drugs and cash.

“A 36-year-old man, from Hove, and a 43-year-old man, from Ascot, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.”

Investigator Jonny Craze said: “This was some fine proactive work from local officers in stopping a suspicious vehicle and rapidly building on intelligence to expand the investigation, seize a significant number of harmful substances and bring three people into custody.

“We will continue to work proactively to make sure Brighton and Hove is an inhospitable place for those wishing to deal drugs.”