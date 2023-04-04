Car overturns in Saltdean

A car has overturned in the main road in and out of Saltdean, causing tailbacks and bus diversions.

Due to an incident on Longridge Avenue, the road is closed in both directions. All #BH27, #BH27B, #BH27C services are diverting via Arundel Drive West in both directions until further notice — B&H Buses (@BrightonHoveBus) April 4, 2023

The accident happened shortly before 7.15am today (Tuesday 4 April) in Longridge Avenue.

The road was closed between the A259 Marine Drive and Rodmell Avenue.

Brighton and Hove Buses said: “All 27, 27B and 27C services are diverting via Arundel Drive West towards Saltdean until further notice.”

It was understood to be a single-vehicle incident.

South East Coast Ambulance Service attended.

A highways crew were due to clear oil from the road surface.