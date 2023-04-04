BREAKING NEWS

Car overturns in Saltdean

Posted On 04 Apr 2023 at 9:49 am
A car has overturned in the main road in and out of Saltdean, causing tailbacks and bus diversions.

The accident happened shortly before 7.15am today (Tuesday 4 April) in Longridge Avenue.

The road was closed between the A259 Marine Drive and Rodmell Avenue.

Brighton and Hove Buses said: “All 27, 27B and 27C services are diverting via Arundel Drive West towards Saltdean until further notice.”

It was understood to be a single-vehicle incident.

South East Coast Ambulance Service attended.

A highways crew were due to clear oil from the road surface.

