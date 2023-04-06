Dexys announce new album & tour including Brighton date

Dexys have not only announced that they are set to drop their highly-anticipated new album ‘The Feminine Divine’ on 28th July, but also the fact that they will be heading out in September for a UK and Ireland tour, which includes a concert here in Brighton at the Dome Concert Hall.

‘The Feminine Divine Live!’ will see Dexys dramatically perform the new album from beginning to finale, followed by a selection of classics and hits (including plenty from ‘Too Rye Ay’).

Dexys play the following UK and Ireland dates with a fan presale going on-sale April 12th and general sale from April 14th from HERE.

‘The Feminine Divine Live!’ September tour dates:

Tue 5th York, Barbican

Thu 7th Liverpool, Philharmonic

Fri 8th Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

Sun 10th Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Mon 11th Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

Wed 13th Cardiff, St David’s Hall

Thu 14th Ipswich, Regent Theatre

Sat 16th Wolverhampton, The Halls

Sun 17th Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Tue 19th Brighton, Dome

Wed 20th London, Palladium

Fri 22nd Bath, Forum

Mon 25th Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

‘The Feminine Divine’ (purchase options HERE) is Dexys’ fifth album of original material produced once again by Pete Schwier, along with acclaimed session musician and producer Toby Chapman. After taking some time out to refocus his energy, Kevin Rowland came back to music with a fresh perspective and new-found positivity. A personal, if not strictly autobiographical, record portraying a man whose views have evolved over time. Not just on women, but the whole concept of masculinity he had been raised with: an education and an un-learning that is traced across the arc of ‘The Feminine Divine’ with dizzying effect.

The record’s first half is full of music hall-esque swagger, much of it written with original Dexys’ trombonist Big Jim Paterson (a non-touring band member). The second side of the record is like nothing Dexys have done before. A saucy, synth-heavy cabaret, written in collaboration with Sean Read and Mike Timothy. It’s steamy, fizzing and sultry, at times doom-laden and heavy and at other times raunchy and funky. Quite a heady mix.

‘The Feminine Divine’ tracklisting reads:

1. ‘The One That Loves You’

2. ‘It’s Alright Kevin (Manhood 2023)’

3. ‘I’m Going To Get Free’

4. ‘Coming Home’

5. ‘The Feminine Divine’

6. ‘My Goddess Is’

7. ‘Goddess Rules’

8. ‘My Submission’

9. ‘Dance With Me’

With over a billion worldwide streams, three top 10 albums in the UK, two No.1 singles, a Brit Award and a multi-platinum selling album with their sophomore release ‘Too-Rye-Ay’ (as Dexys Midnight Runners), Dexys are as vital and exciting today as ever. ‘The Feminine Divine’ marks a new chapter in a book that just keeps getting better and better.

dexysofficial.com