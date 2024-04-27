Four candidates hope to become the Sussex police and crime commissioner (PCC) and are standing for election on Thursday 2 May.

They are the incumbent Katy Bourne (Conservative) and three challengers – Jamie Bennett (Liberal Democrat), Jonathan Kent (Green), and Paul Richards (Labour and Co-operative).

Each candidate was sent ten questions sourced from the public.

Below are the responses from Labour and Co-operative Party candidate Paul Richards, 56.

What difference will you make if you are elected?

It’s time for change. Only Labour can beat the Tories in Sussex. So I am asking you to lend me your vote on Thursday 2 May to send Sunak a signal.

We want more police and PCSOs on the streets, more support for victims and witnesses and more schemes for young people to get them off the streets and into useful activities. After 14 years of the Conservatives, it is time for change.

How will you deal with shoplifting and protect shop staff?

Shoplifting is out of control and it’s the Conservatives’ fault. They cut 20,000 police from our streets and introduced a law to not pursue anyone stealing less than £200 of goods.

Labour will enforce our law to make assaulting a shopworker a specific offence and ramp up penalties. We will invest in neighbourhood police teams and reclaim the streets.

We will scrap the Tories’ £200 rule and arrest and charge shoplifters and disrupt the organised crime gangs behind most looting from Sussex shops.

Police rarely respond to calls about drug addicts taking drugs and dealing in our street where a number of children live. How will you tackle drug crime?

The police must have the resources to tackle drug-related crime. My plan for more visible neighbourhood police teams on foot patrol will deter and prevent crime.

My plan to protect witnesses will embolden people to report local drugs dealing in the knowledge the police will turn up and do something.

Groups of young people abuse and harass people in my area and behave in an anti-social way. What will you do about troublesome teenagers?

Young people need activities between the ages of 14 and 18 in particular. I will invest in youth clubs, boxing clubs, sports clubs and support community activities like green schemes for young people.

I want everyone in school to see a police officer on a visit at least once a term. I will involve young people in setting the police budget through my scheme of participatory budgeting and support the Police Cadets across Sussex.

Few police officers were on duty during the recent public disorder in Barnham and not all of those were available to respond. How will you ensure enough officers are on duty to protect people and property and keep the peace?

It was a huge mistake for the Conservatives to cut 20,000 police from our streets and we have been paying the price ever since. Labour will invest in neighbourhood police teams to ensure a visible presence to prevent crime and speed up response times.

What will you do to improve the policing of bad driving, illegal scooters and other traffic offences?

I believe illegal scooters are a menace and will encourage the police to take firm action.

Road safety is a top priority for me. I will enhance the speed checks conducted by police and volunteers to encourage safe, responsible driving.

While shortcomings in policing fraud are not unique to Sussex, what changes would you make?

The first step is awareness to arm people with the skills to avoid fraud. The online scammers are very sophisticated and credible and we all need to be on our guard.

How will you retain the best staff and improve morale, welfare and the force’s reputation while weeding out those who fall short of the required standard?

We need tougher recruitment processes to prevent the wrong people becoming police officers in the first place.

Anyone harbouring racist, misogynistic or discriminatory views must be weeded out from the start.

Within the force, anyone who shames the uniform or covers up for colleagues must be out on their ear.

I will recruit more Special Constables across Sussex – we have fewer than 90 for the whole of the county and I will recruit many more.

I will also place PCSOs into new neighbourhood teams, with real roots in the community.

Other forces seem to be more open and transparent in dealing with misconduct by officers, in line with legal changes. How will you bring Sussex into line with best practice?

We can all learn from the best and the guidance offered by the College of Policing and others.

Why should we vote for you?

After 14 years of the Conservatives, it’s time for change. Only Labour can beat the Tories in Sussex. I am asking you to lend Labour your vote in this election and send Sunak a signal.

We want more police on the streets, more support for victims and witnesses and more programmes for young people.

I will crack down on knife crime, support rural communities, tackle the looting epidemic in our high streets and shift the huge police spend towards local businesses, co-ops and ethical traders.

Polling stations across Sussex are due to open at 7am on Thursday 2 May and close at 10pm. Photo ID is required for those voting in person.