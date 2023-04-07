Crass songs to be performed by Steve Ignorant & band in Brighton

This morning it has been announced that Steve Ignorant and his band will be making a welcome return to Brighton! They will once again be playing at the Concorde 2 and will be performing Crass songs from 1977-1948. The political and lyrical ideas of Crass are even more relevant today as they were then and will be performed with the same intensity of those days.

This concert will take place on Saturday 13th January 2024 and tickets are on sale right now! Purchase your tickets HERE.

His last appearance in Brighton was also at the Concorde 2. This took place on 8th April 2022. You can read our review HERE.

www.steveignorant.com

Further Reading:

For those of you that are unaware of the background to this, Steve Ignorant is a singer/songwriter and artist, who co-founded the anarcho-punk band Crass with Penny Rimbaud in 1977. After Crass stopped performing in 1984, he worked with other groups including Conflict, Schwartzeneggar, Stratford Mercenaries, Current 93, and US punk band Thought Crime, as well as occasional solo performances.

Interestingly, Steve is also a wood sculptor and volunteer on the Sea Palling Independent Lifeboat, and has written his autobiography –’All The Rest Is Propaganda’- and believe it or not has worked as a traditional Punch and Judy performer using the name Professor Ignorant.

In 2007 he performed Crass’s entire ‘Feeding Of The 5000’ album live at the Shepherds Bush Empire and throughout 2010-2011 presented ‘The Last Supper’, touring/celebrating the songs of Crass around the globe, ending with a farewell gig at Shepherds Bush Empire in November 2011.

In 2013 Steve and Paranoid Visions decided to record an album. The result ‘When …?’, a hybrid of styles, all with a nod to early 80’s anarcho-punk. They now perform live on special occasions, with the new Brighton concert certainly flagging up as one. Steve currently performs with his new band Slice Of Life, which is a far cry from the aggression of Crass, nevertheless compelling with powerful songs delivered in an acoustic style.

Slice Of Life’s debut album ‘Love And A Lamp-post’ was released on Overground records in late 2014, surprising many with its honesty and change of style for Steve.