New date fixed for Brighton and Hove Albion match at Arsenal

Posted On 08 Apr 2023 at 2:54 pm
A new date has been fixed for the Brighton and Hove Albion trip to the Emirates next month.

Albion were due to play their penultimate away match of the season against Arsenal on Saturday 13 May.

But the match has been moved so that it can be shown live on Sky TV.

It has been rescheduled for the next day, Sunday 14 May, with a 4.30pm kick off.

