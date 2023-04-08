BREAKING NEWS

No Bissouma as Brighton and Hove Albion travel to Tottenham

Posted On 08 Apr 2023 at 11:41 am
Former Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma is unavailable to face the Seagulls when they visit north London today (Saturday 8 April).

The 26-year-old has had surgery to his left ankle and looks likely to miss the rest of the season.

The Mali international joined Tottenham Hotspur last June for an initial fee of £25 million in a deal that could be worth up to £35 million.

Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister is available for selection along with Moises Caicedo.

The pair both suffered knocks in the 2-0 win at Bournemouth on Tuesday (4 April).

But Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi is without Adam Lallana, Tariq Lamptey, Jakub Moder and Jeremy Sarmiento for the match which is due to kick off at 3pm.

As well as Bissouma, Spurs’ acting head coach Cristian Stellini is also missing Richarlison. The Brazil forward is not expected to return from a muscle injury until next weekend.

Lucas Moura starts a three-match ban – and other absences include Rodrigo Bentancur, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon.

