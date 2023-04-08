BREAKING NEWS

Police pledge crackdown on noisy and speeding motorbikes

Posted On 08 Apr 2023 at 7:55 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Sussex Police promised a crackdown on noisy and speeding motorbikes over the summer months.

The force is also asking people to take part in a survey as it seeks to work out where the worst trouble-spots are.

It said: “Operation Downsway is the Sussex Police response to concerns raised by local communities relating to driving and riding behaviours while also reducing collisions involving motorcyclists throughout the roads of Sussex.”

Sussex Police added: “Are noisy or speeding motorbikes a problem where you live?

“We want to know about the road safety issues that are impacting your community.

“You can help us by filling in this survey and telling us what’s happening on the roads in your local area.

“This information will help us build a picture of where we need to tackle road safety issues which will inform our summer road safety intensification, Operation Downsway.

“Every weekend between April and September officers from teams across the force will take part in the dedicated operation, providing a highly visible presence on the road network in Sussex and taking enforcement action where necessary.

“By providing education and enforcement to drivers, we aim to reduce the number of collisions and deaths on our roads.”

