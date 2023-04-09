Carter guides Sussex to thrilling win over Durham

An unbeaten 33 from wicket-keeper Oli Carter guided Sussex to a thrilling victory over Durham in their season opener.

Carter combined with tailender Jack Carson – who survived 11 deliveries as the home side completed the win with only two wickets to spare in the morning session.

Sussex began day four on 172 for 5, requiring just 59 runs. Yet a dogged Durham fightback saw them reduced to 208 for 8, 23 runs from victory.

Off-spinner Matt Kuhnemann claimed the wickets when Fynn Hudson-Prentice and Nathan McAndrew – the former top-edging an ill-judged sweep, the latter stumped for just 1.

After taking some tap yesterday, the Australian finished the innings with impressive figures of 4 for 70 from his 24 overs.

Earlier, night-watchman Sean Hunt fell for 14, edging a wide Brydon Carse delivery to the diving Ollie Robinson.

There were plenty of nerves around the 1st Central County Ground when Carson joined Carter in the middle.

Yet the pair soon settled into their work – knocking singles to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Twenty-one-year-old Carter secured victory in the 67th over with two imposing pull-shots off the bowling of Brydon Carse.

This was Sussex’s first win in their opening fixture of the county championship since 2015, and leaves the side temporarily top of division two – on 21 points.

Their next fixture – a home game against Yorkshire – begins on Thursday 20 April.