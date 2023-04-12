Brighton and Hove Albion coach to take charge of England U19s

Amy Merricks is to take over as head coach of the England Women’s under-19 team from the start of the 2023-24 season.

Merricks has been at Albion for the past eight years, having previously coached at Gillingham and Millwall.

She started as development squad head coach and became assistant manager, first to George Parris before Hope Powell’s arrival in July 2017. This season she has twice stepped in as interim head coach of the women’s first team.

She is taking her UEFA Pro licence qualification with the FA, having already achieved her UEFA A licence as well as a distinction in the League Managers Association diploma in football management.

Albion’s technical director David Weir said: “Amy has played a major role in the development of women’s and girls’ football during her time at the club and she will be missed by all her colleagues for her dedication, professionalism and hard work.

“This is a great opportunity for her to develop her coaching skills at an elite level and everyone at the club wishes her well for the future.”

Merricks said: “I have had a fantastic experience at Brighton. I have been with the club for eight years, starting with the under-13s and the reserves and progressing to the women’s first team.

“That has been a journey in itself but the time has come to take on a new challenge. The positive experiences I have had along the way are going to hold me in great stead going forward.

“I am incredibly excited. It is an absolute honour to represent my country and join the England pathway.

“I am grateful to the FA in general and Kay Cossington for the opportunity at such a pivotal time for the women’s game – and the Lionesses and I can’t wait to get started.

“With the progress that the England senior team have made under Sarina Wiegman, it is important we support that winning culture across the age groups so that players can be prepared to compete on the world stage.”

FA women’s technical director Kay Cossington said: “We are thrilled Amy has agreed to join us. She will bring so much energy and enthusiasm to the role and plenty of invaluable WSL experience from her time working day-to-day and in major competitive matches with a strong squad at Brighton.

“Working under Hope, she has gained an understanding of what it takes to be a high-level coach and she also knows the importance of developing young players and instilling in them what’s required on and off the pitch.

“Amy has a great future ahead of her, but I am sure her arrival will make an instant positive impact.”