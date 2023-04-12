Rashford may miss FA Cup semi-final clash with Brighton and Hove Albion

England striker Marcus Rashford may miss the FA Cup semi-final clash between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The prospect emerged at a press conference today (Wednesday 12 April) when United boss Erik ten Hag was asked about his side’s top scorer.

Rashford limped off the pitch about 10 minutes from full time in United’s 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday (8 April).

The 25-year-old will miss the UEFA Europa League quarter-final game against Sevilla tomorrow (Thursday 13 April) because of a muscle injury.

And today the club published a statement, saying: “Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in.

“The England international’s absence is a disappointment given his red-hot form this season, with 28 goals in all competitions.

“But there will also be relief about the prospect of his return for important games in the final weeks of the season.”

Ten Hag was asked whether Rashford could return for the FA Cup semi-final against Brighton next weekend. The tie is on Sunday 23 April.

He said: “(He will miss) a few games, so that is the statement. I can’t give more details of it because we don’t know. We have to see how the injury develops.”

Before United face Albion, they host Sevilla at Old Trafford tomorrow and play the return leg next Thursday (20 April) with a Premier League match at Nottingham Forest on Sunday (16 April).

Ten Hag added: “We have many more players across the squad who can score. We have players like Bruno, like Jadon Sancho, like Anthony Martial, like Scott McTominay, like Antony.

“We have enough players with the capabilities to score goals, definitely.”

Christian Eriksen is also back in contention after returning from a long spell out with injury.