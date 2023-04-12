Two men sought after affray on night of Brighton v Crystal Palace football match

Two men have been bailed after being arrested on suspicion of affray on the night of the football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace last month.

But today (Wednesday 12 April) Sussex Police published security camera pictures of two other men. Officers want to interview them after they were filmed at the scene of the affray.

Fighting took place by the bus stop outside the Railway Bell and Grand Central pubs, close to Brighton railway station, shortly after the match had finished 1-0 to Albion in Falmer.

The force said: “Officers investigating a disturbance outside a premises in Brighton have issued images of two men they wish to speak to.

“The incident happened in Surrey Street at about 9.30pm on Wednesday 15 March.

“Police on duty in the city centre for the football fixture between Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace attended.

“Two men aged 27 and 21 were arrested on suspicion of affray and have been bailed pending further inquiries.

“A 21-year-old woman also attended a voluntary interview.

“Now, police wish to identify two further men at the scene in connection with the incident.

“Anyone who recognises them or has information about the incident is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1455 of 15/03.”