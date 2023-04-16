Four teenagers run along live railway line in Brighton to flee police

Four teenage boys ran along a live railway line as they tried to flee police in Brighton last night (Saturday 15 April).

They were suspected of having stolen a car after a burglary and failing to stop for police near Preston Park railway station.

A police helicopter joined the hunt – and this afternoon Sussex Police said that four boys had been arrested and remained in police custody.

The force issued an appeal for witnesses and any dashcam or doorbell footage but it did not give the date – or possible dates – of the burglary or any indication of where the car was stolen from.

Nor did police say what time of day or night the arrests – and the events leading up to them – took place.

A railway worker said that the chase on the railway lasted for about 90 minutes, with all trains halted from about 9pm.

Sussex Police said: “Four people have been arrested after running along a live railway line in Brighton to avoid police after failing to stop on Saturday 15 April.

“A vehicle, which was reported stolen following a residential burglary in the Weald area in March, was brought to the attention of police.

“Officers located the vehicle travelling in Coldean Lane, Brighton, and then again in Stanford Avenue where it failed to stop for police.

“The occupants of the vehicle abandoned the car in Cumberland Road where they ran in the direction of Preston Park train station, into a maintenance yard and on to the railway line.

“The four people tried to escape multiple times from the railway line but their attempts were foiled by officers.

“With the assistance of different police units and NPAS (the National Police Air Service), the officers safely detained the four people

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, trespassing on a railway, theft of a vehicle and burglary

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, trespassing on a railway, theft of a vehicle and burglary

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, trespassing on a railway, theft of a vehicle and burglary

“All four remain in police custody at this time.

“Investigating officers are asking people in the Weald area to check their garages or outbuildings and if there are any items which they believe have been stolen to report it to police online or call 101 quoting 1260 of 15/04.

“They would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed what happened, has doorbell or dashcam footage.”