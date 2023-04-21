‘We only want to change the carpet’ – theatre boss denies bar closure



The boss of the Theatre Royal has denied rumours the Colonnade Bar is set to close, saying the only thing he wants to change is the carpet.

The current operators of the New Road bar, the Golden Lion Group, announced in December their lease was not being renewed, and they were being “turfed out” in June this year.

This week, the bar posted drawings from a planning application the Ambassador Theatre Group has lodged with the council this month, adding “Golden Lion gone, [manager] Lyndon gone. Staff gone.

“We reiterate this really does mean the pub you care about closes, however ATG spin it.”

Further posts suggesting the bar was set to close were then published by members of the public in Facebook groups and on Twitter.

But theatre director John Baldock insisted that although the management was changing, there were no plans to change the bar’s decor, opening hours and general day to day running.

The biggest change will be a new door linking the theatre’s foyer with the bar, and the removal of a drop ceiling.

Mr Baldock said: “Just to repeat again, I am not closing the Colonnade Bar, and any reports of that happening are quite frankly incorrect.

“I want the bar to have the same opening hours, same décor, maybe new carpet.

“I want to see whether a door into the foyer would be useful, when there is a show on. But that’s it.

“We are investing in a restoration project of the front façade of the theatre, and will also be renovating the auditorium this year.

“Both projects are large investments in our beautiful 215-year-old Theatre.

“I cannot stress enough, the Colonnade Bar will continue to have its own unique identity and will be open to everyone whether a theatre goer or not.”

The restoration of the theatre is due to take a year, but it’s not known how long the bar itself will be closed for.

The planning application, which can be seen here, also includes the refurbishment of floor and wall finishes on the stalls and royal circle, reconfiguring the first floor toilets and upgrading the water supply and wi-fi.