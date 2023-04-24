The St. Pierre Snake Invasion are ready to play Brighton’s Hope & Ruin

The St. Pierre Snake Invasion are getting ready to play live in Brighton at The Hope & Ruin this Wednesday, 26th April. There are currently a few tickets left, so you can purchase them HERE or HERE.

Formed in the bygone barren period for British rock music that were the nascent 2010s, The St Pierre Snake Invasion have consistently shown themselves to be an unapologetically creative force.

Spearheaded by their frontman, and founding member Damien Sayell, the band have gone from strength to strength since the release of the ‘Flesh’ EP (July 9th 2011) with a slew of beloved and increasingly daring releases, all bolstered by incendiary and enigmatic live shows.

The long gap between debut album, ‘A Hundred Years A Day’ (October 31st 2015) and the release of underground sophomore smash ‘Caprice Enchanté’ (June 21st 2019) was something the five-piece were reticent to repeat, but circumstance beyond the Bristolians’ control dictates that third LP, ‘Galore’, comes to us in a markedly different world than the one in which St Pierre were building their reputation and acclaim.

Sayell himself has been adamant that this latest offering would not be a COVID album. He did not want it to address the ubiquitous isolation of global lockdown. It immediately would date the record to a fixed point in time and not allow its ideas to flourish and find a receptive audience for a continued period. Instead, the changes represented in ‘Galore’ are so fundamentally powerful and relatable to the human condition. It is an album centered around universally resonant themes of growth.

The summer of 2021 saw the birth of Sayell’s first child. The concurrent writing of the band’s third LP has, naturally, been greatly informed by the experience of impending fatherhood. Wondering about one’s own impact on a life that you have been a part in creating, the anxieties of what will be passed down to another generation, and reflections on garnered wisdom with age; these are the key themes that bring us to the band’s magnum opus to date.

Support for The Hope & Ruin concert will come from El Moono and Fake Your Death.

El Moono were Metal Hammer’s ones to watch in 2022. Signing to Lockjaw Records marks a new era for the alternative band. El Moono have just released bone-shaking new record ‘Temple Corrupted’, following Small Pond released single ‘Thanks For Nothing’ in 2019, and heavy touring around the UK & EU with the likes of Black Peaks, Phoxjaw, Press to MECO and more. “Temple Corrupted is utterly amazing” Kerrang!.

Fake Your Death is stylized as ‘fakeyourdeath’ and are an electronic / industrial / post-hardcore duo from Brighton. The Brighton & Hove News were at their debut live performance which took place on 3rd October last year – read our account of that night HERE.

