Brighton and Hove Albion extend young striker’s contract

Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed a new deal with Evan Ferguson as reports suggest Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the teenage striker.

Ferguson’s existing contract was due to expire in the summer of 2026 while his new deal keeps him at Brighton for a further two years.

Albion said: “We’re delighted to announce that striker Evan Ferguson has committed his long-term future to the club by signing a contract that runs until 2028.

“The 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season, scoring nine goals in all competitions including four in the Premier League.

“He also scored his first goal for the Republic of Ireland last month in a friendly against Latvia.”

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “Evan’s contract extension is great news. He trains and plays like a senior player with many years of experience and has become an important member of the squad.

“The aim is to help him become one of the strongest strikers in Europe.”

Ferguson joined Brighton from Irish club Bohemians in January 2021 and, Albion said, “quickly established himself at academy and under-21 level.”

The club added that Ferguson became “our fifth youngest senior debutant later that year against Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup”.

Just four months ago, he made his mark, scoring his first Premier League goal against leaders Arsenal at the Amex on New Year’s Eve.