Busy Brighton road closed due to mystery water leak



A busy Brighton road is shut for the foreseeable future while engineers try and work out what is causing a water leak.

Baker Street – a narrow street which is well-used to access London Road by traffic coming from Lewes Road and Elm Grove – closed this morning.

Three large holes have now been dug along its length so engineers can investigate.



A council spokesperson said: “We’ve had to close Baker Street because of a water leak.

“Excavation work needs to take place in order to understand the exact nature of the problem.

“We can then agree with Southern Water the best way forward in order to get the leak fixed and the road open again as quickly as possible.”